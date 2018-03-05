Missing York County woman found safe, deputies say

“Today, March 5th, my daughter would be turning 21,” wrote mom Melissa. “I’m using my daughter’s birthday to start an online campaign. It’s called #TakesMyBreathAway Day.”More >>
A report by Amnesty International first revealed that cobalt mined by children was ending up in products from several companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Samsung.
A woman who drives school buses in Union County was arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media targeting a local middle school.
"The man was stopped by TSA officers with a loaded Springfield Arms Model XD 9 mm cal. pistol and an additional magazine containing 16 rounds," airport officials say.
Fayetteville police have located two missing infants and their mother, who is accused of abducting them on Sunday from their grandmother's home, in New York.
