Missing York County woman found safe, deputies say

A York County woman who was reported missing on Friday has been found safe, deputies said Monday.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Hayley Marie Rhyne left her home on Grandview Road in Clover on Tuesday and did not return. She was last seen wearing red glasses, a camouflage hoodie jacket and blue jeans, deputies said.

Deputies described Rhyne as being 5'0" and around 260 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes, officials said.

On Monday, deputies tweeted that Rhyne had been located.

UPDATE: Rhyne has been locate & found safe. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/AEfRiyI9Tq — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) March 5, 2018

The public was asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or 628-3056 with any information.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

