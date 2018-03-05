Missing Fayetteville infants found safe in New York, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Camila Molina | The News and Observer) - Fayetteville police have located two missing infants and their mother, who is accused of abducting them on Sunday from their grandmother’s home, in New York.

Four-month-old Antoin Marsh and 1-year-old Destiny Marsh were reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to Fayetteville police. Their mother Catrina Lucas, 20, is accused of abducting them from their grandmother’s home on Winter Park Drive.

Lucas and the children were located somewhere in New York state or New York City, according to public information officer Sgt. Shawn Strepay of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville police have been in contact with Lucas over the phone and are working with authorities in New York to bring a resolution, Strepay said.

The Department of Social Services had placed the children in the grandmother’s home. Police have warrants for Lucas and will charge her with two counts of child abduction.

The children are not in immediate danger, Strepay said.