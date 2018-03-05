Reverend Billy Graham's etched grave marker is "simple"

Reverend Billy Graham was laid to rest Friday next to his beloved wife, Ruth Graham, in Charlotte. His grave marker is a field stone that reads: Billy Graham, November 7, 1918 - February 21, 2018, Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ John 14:8.

Graham's son, Franklin Graham, tweeted a photo of the grave Sunday, two days after his father's funeral.

His grave marker is simple--a field stone etched with these words under a cross:



Billy Graham

Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ

John 14:6



2/2 pic.twitter.com/ZzUFWo7SN0 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 3, 2018

The verse means, "Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me," according to multiple religious outlets, including biblegateway.com.

The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist was laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library Friday. Rev. Graham died at his home at 7:46 a.m. in Montreat on Feb. 21. According to his doctor, Rev. Graham "just wore out," passing peacefully in his sleep. No one was with him except a nurse.

Graham’s funeral service was held under a huge white tent set up in the parking lot in front of the Billy Graham Library. The service was private, open only to 2,300 invited guests.

"On February twenty-first, heaven came down," Graham's sister, Jean Ford, said. "They took my brother from me."

Graham's children, Virginia “Gigi” Graham, Anne Graham Lotz, Ruth Graham, Nelson “Ned” Graham, and Franklin Graham spoke about their father, each with a different message.

"I believe my father's death is as significant as his life, and his life was very significant," Lotz said."

She described how she read passages or scriptures to her father, upon request, always concluding with, "Daddy, I love you." His funeral was no different. “I will preach the word. I will do the work of an Evangelist and preach the gospel....I love you, daddy,” Lotz said.

WATCH THE FULL SERVICE: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence attended the funeral, along with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, former Governor Pat McCrory, and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Some of Graham's guests included Sarah Palin, Joel Osteen, Steve Curtis, Rudy Giuliani, Kathie L Gifford, Jerry Richardson, Rick Warren and Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Related: Dignitaries pay respects to 'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham

Billy Graham preached about heaven, wrote a book about heaven and is now "in heaven," Franklin Graham, said. "His journey is complete."

Franklin Graham said his father once told him: Someday you'll read that Billy Graham has died. Don't you believe it for a second. I'll be more alive than ever. I've just changed addresses, that's all.

The funeral lasted around 90 minutes, as expected. You can find the full funeral program here.

"Daddy, I won't see you on this earth again. But I'll see you again. I'll see you maybe soon. But not yet. To God be the glory," Franklin Graham said at the funeral.

"Amazing Grace" played by bagpipes concluded the service.

“It was Mr. Graham’s explicit intent that his funeral service reflect and reinforce the Gospel message he preached for more than 60 years,” said Mark DeMoss, spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Related: Click here more about "America's Pastor" Rev. Billy Graham

Franklin Graham delivered the funeral message and Dr. Donald Wilton and Dr. David Bruce spoke at the interment service. Dr. Wilton was Mr. Graham’s pastor and a close friend in recent years. Dr. Bruce served for 23 years as Mr. Graham’s executive assistant.

Reverend Graham was buried beside his late wife, Ruth, whose grave is at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Library’s Prayer Garden.

Ruth Bell Graham passed away in 2007.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.