Crash closes part of I-85 in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash closes part of I-85 in west Charlotte

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A vehicle crashed and caught fire in west Charlotte Monday morning, closing part of Interstate 85.

The wreck happened at I-85 north near Interstate 485, Exit 30.

The left and right lane were closed for a time. 

There's no word on injuries or what caused the wreck. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly