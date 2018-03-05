Video shows barge sink on Lake Norman amid 4 ft waves, 50 mph wind gusts

This barge sank on Friday on Lake Norman and nearly took a tug boat with it. (Credit: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue | Facebook screen shot)

Wind gusts and high waves are blamed for sinking a barge sank on Lake Norman Friday.

Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue posted a video of the sunken barge on Facebook and it has since gotten 16,000 views on Facebook.

Crews responded to the scene after getting a call about a tug and barge taking on water.

“Ultimately the barge and excavator on it sunk,” said a post by the department. “The operators were safe and able to cut the tug free in time.”

Waves on the lake reached 4 feet in spots on Friday, something that only happens once or twice a year, said fire and rescue officials. “This was due to the 30 mph sustained winds gusting to almost 50 mph,” said the post.

Gusts of 30 to 40 mph were expected all across the region on Friday, with a few possible gusts of 40 to 50 mph, the weather service said in a wind advisory late Thursday.

Gusts approached 90 mph at Grandfather Mountain, reported the National Weather Service.