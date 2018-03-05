BLOG: Warm, sunny start to the workweek but rain returns for Tuesday

Nice Start To Workweek

Rain returns for Tuesday

Cool & Windy Wednesday

We had a breezy, but beautiful weekend and Monday will continue that streak. Afternoon readings in the low 60s can be expected and we'll enjoy the sun most of the day. By Monday evening, clouds will begin to arrive ahead of the next low pressure system that will bring this week's best chance of rain on Tuesday. It will also be chilly on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday through Friday will be dry and sunny again but it will be windy and chilly. Highs through the second part of the work week will only top out in the low to mid 50s - which is actually below average for this time of year. Lows at night will be cold, in the 20s and 30s across the region.

Next weekend looks to be another active one. Late Saturday and especially Sunday could potentially bring back more wet weather.

Hope you have a good week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

