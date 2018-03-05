Bicyclist struck by vehicle in northeast Charlotte, seriously injured

A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was riding a bicycle when he was struck on North Tryon Street at Harris Boulevard near University City shortly after 5 a.m. Police say the man went into the intersection after he was hit.

The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Several lanes at the intersection were shut down for some time following the wreck but have since reopened.

No other details were released.

