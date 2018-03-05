BREAKING: Deadly crash

Good morning! This is Christine Sperow with the Monday morning email alert. It's March 5. Here is a look at the stories we're following NOW on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7:00 a.m. so turn us on as soon as you wake up!

Breaking news: One man is dead after a crash in northwest Charlotte. It happened last night, on Brookshire Boulevard near Hovis Road. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and the DWI task force are investigating this morning. WBTV's Caroline Hicks learned more about the circumstances surrounding the crash including details on the identity of the victim. He was just 32 years old.

This morning... a bus driver in Union County faces charges stemming from a Facebook post about Porter Ridge Middle School. Lashauna Beachum was arrested and charged with making threats to the school.

The man arrested in connection to a hit and run, that ended in a shootout near the campus of UNC Charlotte is due in court today. It happened this weekend at the Waffle House on North Tryon Street.

YUCK! A story to tell you about all NEW at 6:45 a.m.: More and more restaurants are adding tablets to tables. They're the new techy way to eat... simplifying the ordering process... while providing a sometimes needed distraction. But, how clean are they? We put them to the test!

WEATHER CHANGES: Beautiful, sunny weekend! Will we start the work week that way?? Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now!

Tune in!

Christine