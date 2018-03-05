Man dead after single-car accident in northwest Charlotte

A man was killed in a single-car traffic accident in northwest Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the accident happened in the 5100 block of Brookshire Blvd at Hovis Road.

CMPD is investigating the traffic fatality and the inbound lanes of Brookshire Blvd have been closed.

Traffic alert—-inbound Brookshire Blvd at Hovis Rd. has been shut down due to a traffic fatality. We are investigating a single vehicle accident with 1 adult male that has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 5, 2018

The man has not been identified.

Once detectives have investigated this incident additional details will be released.

