Man dead after single-car accident in northwest Charlotte

Man dead after single-car accident in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was killed in a single-car traffic accident in northwest Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the accident happened in the 5100 block of Brookshire Blvd at Hovis Road. 

CMPD is investigating the traffic fatality and the inbound lanes of Brookshire Blvd have been closed.

The man has not been identified.

Once detectives have investigated this incident additional details will be released.

