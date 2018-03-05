Alcohol suspected as factor in deadly northwest Charlotte crash

A man who was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Charlotte Sunday night has been identified.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened in the 5100 block of Brookshire Boulevard between Hovis Road and Lawton Road around 11:11 p.m.

Police say the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic sedan, identified as 32-year-old Calvin Anthony Smartt III, reportedly drove off the road and down an embankment. MEDIC pronounced Smartt dead at the scene, officers say.

Officers believe Smartt was traveling at a high rate of speed when he allegedly crossed over the median into the oncoming lanes on Brookshire Boulevard before crashing down the embankment. Police say Smartt's vehicle then struck a concrete barrier and fence, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Smartt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to police.

The inbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard were closed for some time but have since reopened. CMPD initially tweeted about the wreck shortly before midnight.

Traffic alert—-inbound Brookshire Blvd at Hovis Rd. has been shut down due to a traffic fatality. We are investigating a single vehicle accident with 1 adult male that has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 5, 2018

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

