Special Olympics Athlete of the Month: Cleveland County 5-on-5 Basketball Team

Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for March is the Cleveland County Basketball team!

This team claimed the gold medal in the 2017 Special Olympics Fall Tournament and have since been selected to represent North Carolina at the 2018 USA Games taking place this summer in Seattle.

The players have spent a lot of time together traveling to play in tournaments and practicing for this summer's competition, and while they love the game of basketball it's the bond they are forming with each other that means the most.

