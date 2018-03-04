Driver injured after tractor trailer overturns, spills boxes on I-40

A man was seriously injured after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 40 in Catawba Sunday afternoon.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on I-40 westbound around mile marker 142.

Officials say the truck's tire blew out and the driver went off the road.

He then reportedly came back on the road as he tried to correct it, went off the road again and hit an embankment, causing the truck to turn over.

The truck was carrying cardboard boxes that spilled on the road when it turned on its side.

The driver of tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The right lane of that portion of the highway has been blocked for hours, as crews work to clear the scene.

No further information has been released.

