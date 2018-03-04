Court Watch: 3 convicted as habitual felons, 2 convicted of drug trafficking in Rowan

Three habitual felons and two drug traffickers were convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Selina Locklear of Salisbury was convicted of two counts of felony possession of heroin, felony possession cocaine, and driving while impaired. She admitted her status as a habitual felon and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Locklear to a minimum of 17 months to a maximum of 33 months in prison.

On May 4, 2017, a Spencer police officer observed a black Kia vehicle stopped in the middle of the street and as the officer got closer, he observed that the driver, identified as Locklear, was unconscious. The vehicle was running with Locklear’s foot on the brake pedal. The officer located a crack pipe and two hypodermic needles in the center console, along with a spoon and plastic bag with a white rock underneath Locklear’s leg.

On October 21, 2017, a detective with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office observed a white female, later identified as Locklear, sitting against a light pole. The detective was unable to tell whether or not she needed medical assistance. As the detective approached, Locklear started to walk towards him. During a conversation, she admitted that she had a syringe and crack pipe in her purse, along with heroin.

Locklear had previously been convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony attempted larceny, among other convictions. District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that if her office had not prosecuted Locklear as a habitual felon, she could have received as little as 4-14 months with a probationary sentence.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shawn Dail Jones of Salisbury was convicted of two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver and admitted his status as a habitual felon. Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Jones to a minimum of 77 months to a maximum of 105 months in prison.

On September 15, 2016 and September 21, 2016, Jones sold crack cocaine to an undercover informant in exchange for $40.00. Jones had previously been convicted of felony sell of cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, and felony sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, among other convictions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Wayne Godbey of Salisbury was convicted of two counts of felony larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating an anti-inventory device, felony attempted possession of a firearm by felon, and felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Godbey admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced him to a minimum of 72 months to a maximum of 99 months in prison.

On July 19, 2017, deputies were informed that Godbey had possession of a stolen shotgun. Through the investigation, deputies were able to locate the stolen shotgun. The following day, officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to Kohl’s department store. A loss prevention officer stated that a white male, later identified as Godbey, had stolen a TV and used a knife to disable the anti-theft alarm device.

On December 31, 2017, officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded again to Kohl’s department store. A loss prevention officer stated that a white male, later identified as Godbey, and a white female, were concealing items in a coat and a purse. The loss prevention officer stated the anti-theft alarm devices had been removed from a hair straightener, a watch and earrings.

On January 23, 2018, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny of motor fuel at Pop’s Country Store. The witness informed deputies that Godbey had stolen approximately $10.00 of gas using a fraudulent card.

Godbey had previously been convicted of felony escape from state prison, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, among other convictions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Justin Drew Peterson of Salisbury was convicted of six counts of felony trafficking in opium or heroin and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced him to a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison, along with a mandatory fine of $50,000. During August of 2016, an undercover detective purchased various quantities of heroin from Peterson in exchange for money.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Devin Allen Kelly of Salisbury was convicted of trafficking in opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance. Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Kelly to a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison, along with a mandatory fine of $50,000.

During May 2017, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office utilized an undercover detective who purchased several grams of heroin from Kelly in exchange for money. On June 30, 2017, Kelly was arrested and detectives located cocaine in his pocket.

Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Greene and Barrett Poppler, along with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Spencer Police Department, and the Salisbury Police Department in removing several repeat offenders from our community with lengthy prison sentences.

