Nice weather Monday, cooler for rest of workweek

* Nice Monday!

* Rain returns for Tuesday

* Then a cool-down

We had a beautiful weekend and Monday will continue that streak. We will again reach highs in the low 60s and enjoy the sun most of the day.

In the afternoon, clouds will begin to arrive ahead of the next low pressure system.

That will bring with it our best chance of rain, which will be on Tuesday. It will also be cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday through Friday will be dry and sunny again but it will be cooler.

Highs will only top out in the mid 50s, which is actually below average for this time of year. The average highs is 61 degrees.

Next weekend looks to be another active one. Saturday and especially Sunday could potentially bring back the wet weather.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

