Union County school bus driver arrested for social media threats

A woman who drives school buses in Union County was arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media targeting a local middle school.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a bus driver for the Porter Ridge Schools cluster is accused of posting a threatening Facebook message early Friday morning.

The message targeted Porter Ridge Middle School but disparagingly mentioned several members of the school staff by name as well as “immigrants” living in Suburban Estates.

Lashauna Hooker Beachum, 32, is in the Union County jail Sunday afternoon facing two felony charges of making false reports concerning mass violence on educational property.

The initial post appeared on a local Facebook page, "What’s Up Indian Trail,: around 2 a.m. Friday morning but disappeared before being posted a second time a few hours later.

Numerous citizens reported the concerning messages to the Union County Sheriff’s Office as well as to Union County Public Schools.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately began investigating the source of the message and ensured extra patrol was provided for Suburban Estates.

Several additional deputies were on Porter Ridge campuses Friday.

Detectives worked throughout the day Friday attempting to determine the source of the post.

Late Friday afternoon, deputies confirmed the post originated from a residence on Wallace Road in Charlotte and later linked the post to Beachum.

Detectives continued the investigation into the weekend and took Beachum into custody early Sunday afternoon.

The motive behind the two messages allegedly posted by Beachum is not clear. However, detectives do not believe Beachum had the means or intention of acting on the threat.

Citizens with information concerning criminal activity are encouraged to call Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

