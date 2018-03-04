Union County school bus driver arrested for social media threats

Three habitual felons and two drug traffickers were convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.More >>
We had a beautiful weekend and Monday will continue that streak. We will again reach highs in the low 60s and enjoy the sun most of the day.More >>
Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one man died from a gunshot wound at a gas station in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.More >>
A woman who drives school buses in Union County was arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media targeting a local middle school.More >>
The winning ticket Saturday's powerball for the NC Education Lottery was sold in Charlotte. The ticket was sold at the Earps on Cambridge Commons Drive in east Charlotte. The winning numbers were 13-17-25-36-40 and the winning number for the red powerball is 5.More >>
