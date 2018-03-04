Winning $1 million powerball ticket sold in east Charlotte

The winning ticket Saturday's powerball for the NC Education Lottery was sold in Charlotte. The ticket was sold at the Earps on Cambridge Commons Drive in east Charlotte. The winning numbers were 13-17-25-36-40 and the winning number for the red powerball is 5.More >>
The winning ticket Saturday's powerball for the NC Education Lottery was sold in Charlotte. The ticket was sold at the Earps on Cambridge Commons Drive in east Charlotte. The winning numbers were 13-17-25-36-40 and the winning number for the red powerball is 5.More >>
More than 32,000 people have signed a petition requesting a national holiday in honor of the late Reverend Billy Graham who passed away Feb. 21. The petition that was created less than a week ago is requesting 35,000 signatures which will be sent to President Donald Trump who was in Charlotte Friday for Graham's funeral.More >>
More than 32,000 people have signed a petition requesting a national holiday in honor of the late Reverend Billy Graham who passed away Feb. 21. The petition that was created less than a week ago is requesting 35,000 signatures which will be sent to President Donald Trump who was in Charlotte Friday for Graham's funeral.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire and found a garage destroyed in Lincoln County Sunday morning. The home located in the 2100 block of Laboratory Road was unharmed. No one was injured during the fire.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire and found a garage destroyed in Lincoln County Sunday morning. The home located in the 2100 block of Laboratory Road was unharmed. No one was injured during the fire.More >>
Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman will join former teammates Ted Ginn Jr. and A.J. Klein in New Orleans next season. Coleman, who was cut by Carolina on Monday, spent the last few days in Indianapolis meeting with teams at the NFL scouting combine.More >>
Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman will join former teammates Ted Ginn Jr. and A.J. Klein in New Orleans next season. Coleman, who was cut by Carolina on Monday, spent the last few days in Indianapolis meeting with teams at the NFL scouting combine.More >>
A little over two years ago, the owners of Northlake Mall made a splashy announcement about a $50 million project they were planning that would add more than 200,000 square feet on an 11-acre site next to the mall’s entrance. It was to include all kinds of retail, including a home furnishings store, entertainment and restaurants.More >>
A little over two years ago, the owners of Northlake Mall made a splashy announcement about a $50 million project they were planning that would add more than 200,000 square feet on an 11-acre site next to the mall’s entrance. It was to include all kinds of retail, including a home furnishings store, entertainment and restaurants.More >>