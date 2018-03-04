Winning $1 million powerball ticket sold in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Winning $1 million powerball ticket sold in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The winning ticket in Saturday's powerball for the NC Education Lottery was sold in Charlotte.

The ticket was sold at the Earps on Cambridge Commons Drive in east Charlotte.

The winning numbers were 13-17-25-36-40 and the winning number for the red powerball is 5.

The $1 million ticket matched all five balls drawn, beating the odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

