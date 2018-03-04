Report: Former Panthers safety to sign with NFC South rival - | WBTV Charlotte

Report: Former Panthers safety to sign with NFC South rival

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Jourdan Rodrigue/ The Charlotte Observer)- Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman will join former teammates Ted Ginn Jr. and A.J. Klein in New Orleans next season.

Coleman, who was cut by Carolina on Monday, spent the last few days in Indianapolis meeting with teams at the NFL scouting combine. He ultimately reached a deal with the Saints late Friday night, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported that the 3-year deal is worth up to $18 million, with $6.5 million in his first season.

Coleman, 29, had a salary cap number of $5.15 million for 2018.

By cutting him, Carolina will save $2.65 million against the cap, but will carry $2.5 million of Coleman’s prorated signing bonus in dead money.

Coleman, who started 42 games over three seasons in Carolina, was a leader on the field and in the locker room, earning a captain’s badge last season.

Carolina will look to free agency and this year’s draft to retool its defensive backfield.

