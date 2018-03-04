Teen fatally shot at east Charlotte convenience store - | WBTV Charlotte

Teen fatally shot at east Charlotte convenience store

A teen was shot and killed at an east Charlotte convenience store early Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened at the QT in the 5200 block of Central Avenue shortly after midnight. 

Officers found 17-year-old Daquan Shannon a the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced dead, police say. 

No other details were released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

