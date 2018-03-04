Police conducting investigation after teen fatally shot in east Charlotte

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one man died from a gunshot wound at a gas station in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to police, a man was shot at a QuikTrip in the 5200 block of Central Avenue just before 12:15 a.m.

The victim, Daquan Shannon, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center- Main where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.