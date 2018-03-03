Crooks threaten to shut off power in Rock Hill utility scam

Crooks are threatening to shut off power to some Rock Hill residents in a utility scam.

According to the City of Rock Hill, the scammers are calling and saying that the electricity will be shut off without immediate payment.

SCAM ALERT: Crooks call claiming electricity will be shut off without immediate payment. If you're not sure if you owe $, call or log on to online billing to verify. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) March 3, 2018

Officials advise customers to call or log on to online billing and verify if they're not sure if they owe.

In many utility scam cases, the customer is told to use a pre-paid debit card, or a money transfer service like Money Gram or Western Union to make the immediate payment.

