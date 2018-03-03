Man struck by bullet while driving truck on I-85

Shots were fired after a hit and run along North Tryon Street near the campus of UNC Charlotte early Saturday morning. Police say the victim followed the suspect's car after it fled the scene following the hit-and-run. According to police, the suspects got out of the car and shot at the victim who returned fire.More >>
Shots were fired after a hit and run along North Tryon Street near the campus of UNC Charlotte early Saturday morning. Police say the victim followed the suspect's car after it fled the scene following the hit-and-run. According to police, the suspects got out of the car and shot at the victim who returned fire.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near I-85 northbound and West Sugar Creek.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near I-85 northbound and West Sugar Creek.More >>
It was exactly the kind of benevolent humor that Billy Graham might have used to break the ice with someone he’d just met.More >>
It was exactly the kind of benevolent humor that Billy Graham might have used to break the ice with someone he’d just met.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
According to the City of Rock Hill, the scammers are calling and saying that the electricity will be shut off without immediate payment.More >>
According to the City of Rock Hill, the scammers are calling and saying that the electricity will be shut off without immediate payment.More >>