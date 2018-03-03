Man struck by bullet in the face while driving truck on I-85

An investigation is underway after 30-year-old Jhonatan Fuentes was struck in the face by a bullet while driving a truck in north Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on I-85 northbound near West Sugar Creek Road.

“The windshield was cracked, and [my] brother was like, there’s something wrong with my face and he turned around looked at [me] and [he] had blood coming out of his face,” says Gerardo Fuentes, brother of Jhonatan, through a translator.

The brothers were traveling in a GMC pickup truck on I-85 near Sugar Creek Road when the bullet came through the windshield and struck Jhonatan in the cheek.

“We don’t know if it was somebody in a car somebody on the highway it just came out nowhere… I know it’s a bad situation…[my] brother is okay nothing bad happened, nobody got into a wreck,” Fuentes says.

Jhonatan Fuentes was able to stop his vehicle on the side of the road without wrecking.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center. Gerardo was not hurt.

Detectives are working to figure out exactly where the bullet was fired from.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.