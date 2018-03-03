Man struck by bullet while driving truck in north Charlotte

An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a bullet while driving a truck in north Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on I-85 northbound near West Sugar Creek.

The man was driving a GMC pickup truck on I-85 near Sugar Creek Road when a bullet came through his windshield and struck him in the face.

He was able to stop his vehicle on the side of the road without wrecking.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Detectives are working to determine exactly where the bullet was fired from.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

