5 arrested, 3 officers assaulted in center city area events Friday night

A total of five people were arrested and three officers were assaulted in center city area events in Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, there were a total of five adult arrests in the center city area recorded between the hours of 6 p.m. on Friday March 2 and 3 a.m. on March 3.

Police say Dakota Adams, 24, was arrested for reportedly assaulting a CMPD officer at the Rooftop 210 nightclub.

This incident occurred on Friday night at the Epicenter located at 210 East Trade Street. The officer was not injured.

A CMPD officer was assaulted at the All American Pub located at 200 East Bland Street. The officer was not injured and the suspect was arrested.

Another CMPD officer was assaulted by an individual who had just left the Rooftop 210 nightclub. The officer received a laceration to his face when the suspect struck him. The suspect was then arrested without further incident.

Jeremy Tucker, 23, was also arrested at the same location as Adams Friday night. Tucker was charged with resist/obstruct/delay a police officer.

G4S police arrested a subject for trespassing and disorderly conduct at the Transit Center located at 310 East Trade Street.

Police say these events were not associated with the CIAA Tournament and that there were no major incidents reported in the center city or with any major venue associated with the CIAA Tournament.

Police say the goal of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department during the week of the CIAA Tournament is to maintain a safe environment in the center city for event participants to attend.

