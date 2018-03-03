Shots fired after hit, run near UNC Charlotte campus

Shots were fired after a hit-and-run along North Tryon Street near the campus of UNC Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim followed the suspect's car after it fled the scene following the hit-and-run.

According to police, the suspects got out of the car and shot at the victim who returned fire.

No one was injured during the shooting and officers were able too locate the suspects a short time later.

Officials have not released the names of those and involved and have not said if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.