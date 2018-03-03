Man arrested after hit and run leads to shootout near UNC Charlotte campus

Police say shots were fired after a hit-and-run along North Tryon Street near the campus of UNC Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim followed the suspect's car after it fled the scene following the hit-and-run around 2:15 a.m.

Jaylen Anthony Coad was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a weapon on school property, two counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and hit-and-run failure to give information.

According to police, the suspects got out of the car and shot at the victim who returned fire.

Neither the suspects or victim are affiliated with the university.

The university released a statement saying the incident occurred at the Waffle House on N. Tryon Street.

Four people were in the car when the suspects failed to stop at the scene of the wreck.

The victim was in contact with police throughout the incident and relayed the vehicle information of the suspected car.

No one was injured during the shooting and officers were able too locate the suspects a short time later.

Officials have not released the names of any other suspects and have not said if any charges will be filed.

Students said they got the alert from the university regarding the incident that took place.

"The school emailed all the students just talking about the altercation that happened," said Jaquan Jones, a senior at UNC Charlotte.

Jones said he wasn't too worried about the situation. He said he hasn't encountered a problem in his four years on campus.

“It’s a public university so it’s bound to happen so I know there’s nothing that can be done to stop it," said Jones regarding the incident.

Other students expressed a similar sentiment.

“I probably should be more worried than I am. I walk around a lot at night when it’s late," said Jacob Wenzel, a freshman at UNCC.

Police are still investigating the situation.

