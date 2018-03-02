Detained suspect escapes, gets stuck in drainage ditch in Charlotte

A detained suspect got stuck in a drainage ditch after escaping deputies in Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened on Jeff Adams Drive.

Officials said the man took off from deputies and crawled into drainage ditch to get away.

The man was stuck until he was rescued and transported by emergency medical officials.

The man is now in custody.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

