Woman missing from home in York County since Tuesday

Deputies are looking for a woman that has gone missing her home in York County.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Hayley Marie Rhyne left her residence on Grandview Road in Clover on Feb. 27 & did not return.

She is described as standing 5'0" tall and weighing 260 pounds. She is a white female with red hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing red glasses, a camoflauge hoodie jacket and blue jeans.

The public is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or 628-3056 if you have any info on Rhyne's location.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

