Man arrested on sex offense with child charges in Kannapolis

A man was arrested and charged with sex offense with a child in Kannapolis.

On Nov. 17, 2017, the Kannapolis Police Department received a report of sexual assault on a minor that happened in 2002.

During the course of the investigation, Cornelius Dominique Gause Jr, 32, was identified as the perpetrator.

After an extensive investigation, warrants were obtained on Gause for two counts of first degree sex offense with a child.

On Jan. 30, 2018, Gause was arrested without incident in Dallas County, Texas by the US Marshalls.

Gause was extradited back to North Carolina and placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $200,000 bond on March 1, 2018.

