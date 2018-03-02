President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive in Charlotte for Graham funeral

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both made it to Charlotte Friday to attend the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham.

Both Air Force One and Two were in Charlotte at the same time carrying the leaders.

Wind gusts of about 42 mph in Washington, DC prevented the President to leave from the normal location, so the President had to leave from another location.

Despite that setback, the President arrived pretty much on time in Charlotte.

Security was tight at the National Guard Hanger as leaders came in town for the funeral.

NC Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest were on hand to greet the President and Vice President when they touched down. They all traveled in the same motorcade going to the funeral.

Trump and Pence and their wives met privately with the Graham family before the funeral. Pence wrote the service was both emotional and inspiring while Trump tweeted “Rest in Peace Billy Graham.”

After the service both President and the Vice President got back on Air Force One and Two to go to separate places. Pence traveled to Michigan and Trump traveled to Florida.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.