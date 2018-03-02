School operator related to human trafficking charged with immigration violations

In May of 2016, the Alamance County Sheriff announced human trafficking charges involving foreign students who were brought to the US, thought they were attending a school in Charlotte but were, instead, sent to a school in Alamance County.

The sheriff alleged the students were brought to the country on a fraudulent visa.

The school they thought they were attending was Evelyn Mack Academy here in Charlotte. The school is operated by Evelyn P. Mack.

Friday, a criminal complaint was unsealed against Mack accusing her of falsifying immigration information. That complaint is attached.

WBTV wrote a previous story related to the case in May 2016.

