Student arrested for having gun on campus at Cabarrus County school

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the armed robbery happened at Milton and The Plaza.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the armed robbery happened at Milton and The Plaza.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Security was tight at the National Guard Hanger as leaders came in town for the funeral.More >>
Security was tight at the National Guard Hanger as leaders came in town for the funeral.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
“The Lord has given and the Lord has taken away, blessed be the Lord.” Those were the words of Dr. David Bruce, and were among the first words spoken during the funeral service for Reverend Billy Graham.More >>
“The Lord has given and the Lord has taken away, blessed be the Lord.” Those were the words of Dr. David Bruce, and were among the first words spoken during the funeral service for Reverend Billy Graham.More >>