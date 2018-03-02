Student arrested for having gun on campus at Cabarrus County school

A teen was arrested for having a gun on campus at a Cabarrus County high school Friday.

According to the Concord Police Department, a school resource officer was patrolling the parking lot of Central Cabarrus High School at 505 NC Highway 49 South Friday at approximately 2 p.m.

The officer noticed two students sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The officer approached the students and immediately detected the odor of marijuana.

During the investigation, one of the individuals, Ryan Hilderbrand, a 16-year-old student, admitted to possessing marijuana and an unloaded firearm in his backpack.

The investigation revealed that Hilderbrand did not attend class Friday and came to the school to pick up another student.

There is no indication that Hilderbrand ever entered into the school with the firearm or made threats to anyone.

Based on this incident, Concord Police charged Hilderbrand with felony possession of a weapon on educational property and felony possession of marijuana over 1.5 ounces.

At this time, officers are still investigating how Hilderbrand gained access to the firearm.

