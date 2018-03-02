'Get Your Rear in Gear' back for another year

WBTV is proud to partner with the Colon Cancer Coalition for another year of "Get Your Rear in Gear" on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The annual 5K run and walk helps to raise awareness about colon cancer death and prevention.

Registration starts at 7:00 am followed by the run and walk beginning at 8:00 am. Check out the complete schedule here.

The event takes place at Independence Park and is a great time for the whole family to help raise money for a great cause.

For registration information and how you can donate, visit their website.

Get updates about the event through Facebook.

