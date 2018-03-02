Student charged for threat at high school in Taylorsville

A teen was arrested Friday on felony charges for threats made at a high school in Taylorsville

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a 16-year-old Alexander Central High School student was charged with a felony for making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

The threat prompted a code-in at Alexander Central High School on Tuesday.

On Thursday, an additional threat was made which was electronic and included a list.

The student confessed to the crime of making the false report.

According to an Alexander County School Board policy, this type of offense carries a long-term suspension consequence up to expulsion.

School officials say the student pictured with a weapon along with the list was manipulated to appear as one photo.

The photo circulated on social media Thursday evening and Friday morning. These were two separate incidents, and both have been resolved.

“We would like to commend the Taylorsville Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department and the high school administration for their work in resolving this situation safely and as swiftly as possible,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner. “We also want to thank the students and parents who came forward with information that resulted in the student being charged.”

“The police department will take all threats to student safety seriously, and we intend to pursue any future threats in a vigilant manner,” stated Police Chief Dennis James.

The code-in was lifted at 2:15 p.m. Friday and school will operate on a regular schedule Monday, March 5.

