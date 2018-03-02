New director named at Salisbury VA Medical Center

A new director has been named for the Salisbury VA Medical Center.

Joseph Vaughn was announced as the new director in a press release sent by the VA’s regional office on Friday afternoon.

Prior to taking the helm of the Salisbury VAMC, Vaughn served as the chief operating officer and associate director at the VA medical center in Jackson, Mississippi.

The press release noted that Vaughn, who is a veteran, also served as a post commander for his local American Legion in Mississippi.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Vaughn to our team as the new director of the Salisbury VA Medical Center,” DeAnne Seekins, VISN 6 director, said in the statement announcing Vaughn’s hiring.

“His proven record of experience will be a valuable asset for the facility, the employees and volunteers and, most importantly, for the Veterans we are so honored to serve,” Seekins said. “We anticipate he will arrive at the medical center within the next 15 to 30 days to begin his appointment.”

Vaughn is expected to start his new job in Salisbury in mid-March.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.