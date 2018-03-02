Armed robbery suspect arrested after manhunt put schools on lockdown in Charlotte

A person was arrested after two schools were put on lockdown as police searched for an armed robbery suspect who jumped from a vehicle after a chase in Charlotte Friday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the armed robbery happened at Milton and The Plaza.

CMS confirms that Hidden Valley Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School were on lockdown because of the police activity.

Officers reportedly located the vehicle connected to the robbery and pursued the person driving it.

The person jumped from the vehicle, ran from police and the search is still underway.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.