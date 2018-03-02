14-year-old arrested after armed robbery leads to police chase, school lockdowns

A person was arrested after two schools were put on lockdown as police searched for an armed robbery suspect who jumped from a vehicle after a chase in Charlotte Friday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Starhaven Drive.

CMS confirmed that Hidden Valley Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School were on lockdown because of the police activity on Thornwood Road.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., two male juvenile students, 13 and 15 years old, had left Cochrane Collegiate Academy and were walking on Starhaven Drive to go to a nearby store when a stolen Jeep Cherokee driven by at least two people pulled up behind them.

A male suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to rob the students at gunpoint.

During the robbery attempt, one of the victims was hit with the gun and received a minor injury.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located by a CMPD Officer who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on that car.

The driver refused to stop and a short chase took place.

One passenger, a juvenile female, was immediately detained but she has since been released to her parents without being charged as it was determined that she did not participate in the robbery.

The driver of the vehicle, a 14 year old male, was arrested when he broke into a vacant house located in the 4700 block of Thornwood Road and attempted to hide from officers.

He was arrested at that location and a firearm was seized as evidence. His name will not be released due to his age.

He is being charged with armed robbery, hit and run, misdemeanor breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm on school grounds, flee to elude, and resist/obstruct/delay.

The Jeep Cherokee that the suspect was driving had been stolen during a robbery which occurred on Montego Drive on Thursday at approximately 11:15 a.m.

During that robbery, police say a 35-year-old female had just parked her vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot when she was assaulted by a single male suspect who punched her in the face, forcibly took her car keys and then stole the vehicle.

The suspect who originally stole the vehicle in that robbery has not been yet been identified and that case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.