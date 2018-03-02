‘I don’t want to have to shoot you.’ New police video shows officer facing man with knife

Video released Friday of the fatal Feb. 3 police shooting of Charlie Shoupe shows the Charlotte man approaching the car of the officer who shot him with his right arm raised, holding a knife. (CMPD video)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Michael Gordon and Fred Clasen-Kelly/Charlotte Observer) - Video released Friday of the fatal Feb. 3 police shooting of Charlie Shoupe shows the Charlotte man approaching the car of the officer who shot him with his right arm raised, holding a knife.

Officer Daniel Flynn backs his squad car away from Shoupe before exiting his vehicle, according to the video. Flynn can then be heard giving Shoupe, who had a history of mental problems a series of commands.

“Get on the ground, I don’t want to f*****g shoot you,” Flynn yells, his gun raised, the video shows.

At that instant, Flynn’s arms apparently block his body cameras. A series of shots ring out.

Related: Video shows encounter between man with knife, firefighters before deadly police shooting

Video from another officer responding to the scene at Shoupe’s apartment complex in west Charlotte shows Shoupe holding the knife and his arm still raised when Flynn fires the last of what sounded to be nine shots.

(WARNING: Video released by CMPD contains graphic content and language)

Shoupe fell slowly to the ground in a sitting position near the driver’s side door of Flynn’s car. As he was encircled by other officers, blood began to pool in the parking lot of the complex.

The shooting brought a rapid close to a precarious standoff that surfaced earlier in the afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg County MEDIC were first to respond to a 911 call that Friday.

Related: Mother to 911: My son’s attempting suicide. Minutes later, police shot him.

A Medic spokesman told the Observer that emergency workers received a 911 call at 1:06 p.m. from a caller who said a man was trying to kill himself.

CMPD said first responders on the scene told police officers before they arrived that Shoupe had said he wanted police to kill him.

Flynn opened fired about 20 seconds after he arrived at the scene, according to a video by Trey Massey, a bystander who broadcast the footage live on Facebook.

Previously, fire and emergency medical personnel tried to talk with Shoupe to calm him.

Related: New info released about man killed in officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte

After the shooting, Shoupe legs began to shake as police continued to order him to put down the knife. He eventually slumped to the ground.

A woman’s voice can be heard in the background, sobbing.