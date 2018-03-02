SLED: Officers justified in shooting Rock Hill man on Thanksgiving

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Friday that two officers were justified in shooting a man on Thanksgiving in York County.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Hutchinson Street in Rock Hill on Nov. 23, 2017. Officers were allegedly called to do a mental health check at the home of 30-year-old Jacob Dean Patterson. Once officers arrived, Patterson was reportedly sitting on his porch with a gun.

Officers said they spoke with Patterson shortly before he reportedly pointed the gun at them and ran inside in his house. Police say Patterson reportedly then barricaded himself in the home with his gun.

PREVIOUS: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill identified

Members of the SWAT team then entered the home and confronted Patterson after he failed to comply with negotiators to come out unarmed, officials say. During that time, two officers fired shots, striking Patterson, police say.

RELATED: Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill

On Friday, SLED officials said Patterson acknowledged that "his behavior and actions during his mental breakdown left the officers no choice but to fire their weapons." It appears that Patterson's intention was to provoke the officers' response in an attempt to commit "suicide by cop," according to SLED.

Both officers, identified as Lieutenant Carlos Culbreath and Officer Christopher Rowe, were placed on administrative duty following the incident, which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Patterson was flown to Carolinas Medical Center following the shooting. Officials said Patterson was in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was charged with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at police officers.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.