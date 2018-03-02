CIAA tournament activities kick off on Friday

The CIAA Tournament continued Friday with the men’s basketball semi-finals. Bowie State will take on Johnson C. Smith at 9 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.

Up until game time, parties and other events are happening throughout the Queen City.

CIAA FanFest kicked off at noon Friday, March 2, and will also be held on Saturday, March 3. But before Fan fest and the big games, one group participating in some of the CIAA festivities decided to give back to a local school.

“We are packing 500 backpacks... meatballs, some granola bars, peanut butter, pudding, all into the backpacks for the kids. Something that the kids would enjoy,” said former Food Lion Miss Vanity Oakes.

This year’s contestant in the Food Lion Miss CIAA pageant spent Friday morning loading up backpacks with non-perishable food items for Shamrock Gardens Elementary School students, where a large number of students come from low-income families.

“We don’t want them to only be seen as crown wearers we want them to know that they are real people that care about their communities, care about their schools, and want to represent to the best of their abilities,” said Oakes.

Oakes said Food Lion partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank on the event, and this was the first time pageant participant delivered food bags to a school.

The winner of the Food Lion Miss CIAA pageant will present a $2,000 check to a food pantry in her community.

Food Lion will also present the new Miss CIAA with a $2,500 scholarship.

