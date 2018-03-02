Sheriff: Daughter stabs, kills mother in Cleveland County - | WBTV Charlotte

Sheriff: Daughter stabs, kills mother in Cleveland County

SHELBY, NC (WBTV) -

A daughter is accused of fatally stabbing her mother in Cleveland County Friday morning. 

According to the sheriff, the stabbing occurred around 4 a.m. on Stony Point Road in Shelby. The sheriff says the daughter was taken into custody. 

No names have been released.

There's no word on what may have led to the deadly stabbing. 

