Gas leak suspends CityLYNX Gold Line service

The CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar service has been suspended Friday afternoon due to a gas leak.

According to officials with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), the gas leak happened on East Trade Street near Alexander Street. The incident is not related to the Gold Line, officials said.

CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar service will be suspended at 11:30a today due to gas leak, not related to Gold Line, on E. Trade St near Alexander. Gold Line service not expected to resume regular operation til tomorrow. — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) March 2, 2018

Service will stop at 11:30 a.m. so repairs can be made in the area, officials said.

The Gold Line service is expected resume regular operation Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.