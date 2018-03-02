Gas leak suspends CityLYNX Gold Line service - | WBTV Charlotte

Gas leak suspends CityLYNX Gold Line service

The CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar service has been suspended Friday afternoon due to a gas leak. 

According to officials with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), the gas leak happened on East Trade Street near Alexander Street. The incident is not related to the Gold Line, officials said. 

Service will stop at 11:30 a.m. so repairs can be made in the area, officials said. 

The Gold Line service is expected resume regular operation Saturday. 

