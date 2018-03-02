Teen accused of having loaded pistol in vehicle at Iredell County school

An 18-year-old was charged Thursday after he reportedly had a gun in his vehicle parked at a Iredell County school.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, school officials at West Iredell High School searched Jeremy David-Walker Langston's vehicle and found a loaded pistol on a holster.

Langston was charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds. Deputies said school officials wanted to search Langston's vehicle because he was being investigated for allegedly having a vaporizer on campus, which violates the school's Code of Conduct.

Deputies said the gun was never in the school and there was no threat to the campus.

The teen was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $25,000 bond.

Sheriff Darren Campbell released this statement:

“This case is yet another great example of our School Resource Officers working hand in hand with school administrators to address and mitigate incidents in our schools. Principal Palmer and his staff at West Iredell High School and this sheriff’s office have an extraordinarily good working relationship, and due to this relationship, we were able to handle yesterday’s incident with no disruption to the school or have any student placed in harm’s way. Once again, I want the parents and students of Iredell County to know without a shadow of a doubt, we have a zero tolerance stance to violations of the law when it comes to incidents of weapons or threats to our schools, children and the administration”.

