Hundreds without power across Charlotte

Power outages are affecting hundreds of people across Mecklenburg County.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, two outages are affecting residents who live in east Charlotte. One outage is affecting over 200 people who live north of Central Avenue near Brier Creek and Graybark Avenue. The outage was first reported around 8 a.m. and is expected to be restored by 12:15 p.m.

A second outage is affecting over 100 east Charlotte residents who live near Windsor Park. The outage was initially reported just before 8 a.m. and is expected to be restored around noon.

A third outage is affecting over 160 people who live in the University City area across from University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road. Power is expected to be restored around 12:15 p.m.

North Carolina Emergency Management tweeted that over 19,000 people across the state are without power due to high winds.

High winds are causing scattered power outages in many areas across NC. At 8:30 am, approximately 19,000 customers without power statewide. — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) March 2, 2018

