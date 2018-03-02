Watauga County Schools announce 3-hour delay for students

Schools in Watauga County will operate on a three-hour delay Friday due to the possibility of "freezing road conditions."

School officials initially tweeted around 5:17 a.m. that a two-hour delay was issued. Just before 7 a.m., the school district announced it will operate on a three-hour delay.

UPDATE: WCS will now operate on a THREE (3) hour delay on March 2 with Limited B bus routes in Blowing Rock and Green Valley. Limited A in all other areas. https://t.co/RhVqqxcE4y — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 2, 2018

WCS will operate on a two hour delay on Friday, March 2. Buses will run Limited A routes. Please be safe and watch for downed trees and freezing road conditions. — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 2, 2018

Buses will run on limited routes, school officials said.

