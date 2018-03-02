Watauga County Schools announce 3-hour delay for students - | WBTV Charlotte

Watauga County Schools announce 3-hour delay for students

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Schools in Watauga County will operate on a three-hour delay Friday due to the possibility of "freezing road conditions."

School officials initially tweeted around 5:17 a.m. that a two-hour delay was issued. Just before 7 a.m., the school district announced it will operate on a three-hour delay. 

Buses will run on limited routes, school officials said. 

