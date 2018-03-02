Power outage affecting over 800 Cabarrus County residents

Over 800 people who live in Cabarrus County are without power Friday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, a power outage is affecting people who live in the Harrisburg area along University City Boulevard near Interstate 485.

The outage was first reported just before 2 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a vehicle struck a power pole at Harris Houston Road and Bridgehampton Drive. Crews said the vehicle had damaged equipment.

Power is expected to be restored around 5:30 a.m.

Astoria Drive at Harris Houston Road is expected to be shut down for several hours due to the incident.

