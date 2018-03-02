Full coverage: Billy Graham's funeral

Good morning. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

TODAY: Reverend Billy Graham's funeral is happening at noon today. A stretch of Billy Graham Parkway is already closed in both directions and will remain closed until the funeral. The president and vice president of the United States will be flying in this morning to attend, as well as other local, regional and national dignitaries. Two thousand three hundred people will attend the private funeral, but cameras are allowed inside so we will broadcast it to you live. We have team coverage starting now on WBTV News This Morning. WBTV's Ben Williamson and Micah Smith will be live reporting on logistics and what will happen during the 90-minute service.

A Lancaster County school is closed today due to a fire. We'll have full details and instructions for parents. Kristen Miranda will have the latest in the Alert Center.

At least three different students in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are in serious trouble -- accused of bringing guns to school or making threats against classmates.

The remains of a Cleveland County woman missing for nearly a decade have been found.

Day and night events are happening all weekend as thousands are here for the CIAA tournament. We're on your side with a live report from Caroline Hicks on how officials are working to make sure security will help keep visitors safe. Plus tournament organizers want to draw attention to the distinction between events sanctioned by the CIAA and the unofficial ones that, in the past, have had problems with violence.

WEATHER CHANGES: No rain to worry about this morning. But it will be windy. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now!