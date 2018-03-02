Rev. Billy Graham to be laid to rest Friday in 'final crusade'

On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham.

The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library. Rev. Graham died at his home at 7:46 a.m. in Montreat on Feb. 23. According to his doctor, Rev. Graham "just wore out," passing peacefully in his sleep. No one was with him except a nurse.

Graham’s funeral service starts at noon on Friday and will be private, open only to 2,300 invited guests.

The funeral will be held in a huge white tent that has been set up in the parking lot just in front of the Billy Graham Library and home place.

The tent serves as a reminder of how Mr. Graham’s ministry launched under “The Canvas Cathedral”—a white canvas tent during a 1949 Crusade in downtown Los Angeles, where 350,000 people heard him share the Gospel over a period of eight weeks.

“It was Mr. Graham’s explicit intent that his funeral service reflect and reinforce the Gospel message he preached for more than 60 years,” said Mark DeMoss, spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The service will include remarks from his children, including evangelist Franklin Graham.

Franklin Graham will deliver the funeral message, and Dr. Donald Wilton and Dr. David Bruce will speak at the interment service. Dr. Wilton was Mr. Graham’s pastor and a close friend in recent years. Dr. Bruce served for 23 years as Mr. Graham’s executive assistant.

The funeral is expected to last 90 minutes, according to an official with the Billy Graham Library. You can find the full funeral program here.

The funeral for Reverend Billy Graham is expected to bring more than 2,000 guests and dignitaries to Charlotte Friday.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have confirmed their attendance, along with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, former Governor Pat McCrory, and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Vice President Pence tweeted Friday morning that he was on his way to North Carolina to "pay tribute to the life and legacy of Reverend Billy Graham."

The family has declined to release the list of dignitaries attending.

On Friday, the Bishop of Charlotte released a message from Pope Francis on the death of Rev. Billy Graham. To prepare for the service, officials are closing the road named in Graham’s honor.

The Billy Graham Parkway will be closed in both directions between South Tryon Street (NC 49) and Tyvola Road at 12 a.m. Friday until the funeral is over in the afternoon.

Traffic will be detoured away from the road and drivers expect it may cause some delays.

“Everyone is going to know about the detour route and take that detour route. Considering we have other activities in Charlotte with the CIAA going on, that’s going to create a whole lot more traffic,” said Alana McClendon, a driver for Uber and Lyft.

“For security reasons we’ve been working on a plan with the city of Charlotte as well as CMPD and the airport to provide a safe way for folks to get around while that’s taking place tomorrow," said Jen Thompson of NC Dept of Transportation. "So we have to close a portion of Billy Graham Parkway down later tonight and probably keep it closed through the majority of the day tomorrow. So hopefully by rush hour tomorrow afternoon, everything will be back to normal for traffic.”

McClendon said that the big events bringing in out-of-town traffic may cause traffic trouble.

Detour information can be found here.

Transportation officials say the goal is to have the road back open before rush hour Friday afternoon.

A procession escorting the casket with Rev Graham's remains returned to the Library Thursday afternoon, after lying in honor at the U-S Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

Franklin Graham led the way as pallbearers carried the casket into the Billy Graham Library.

There's a heavy police at the Library - including Billy Graham security, Highway Patrol, U.S Secret Service and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD).

"There will be all sorts of assets from CMPD that will be utilized to make this a successful event," said Sgt Jesse Woods. But CMPD says federal agents with the U-S Secret Service will lead the way.

Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.

A departure ceremony was held Thursday morning as Graham's casket was removed from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Graham's son, Franklin Graham, tweeted that the time in Washington was very special for the family.

"My deep appreciation to the delegation from North Carolina who, this morning, presented me with the flag that flew over the Capitol while my father was there to lie in honor," Franklin Graham tweeted. "I am deeply touched and grateful."

Some 30 family members accompanied Graham's casket Wednesday to Washington, where he befriended presidents of both parties and counseled others over seven decades.

Graham's casket was carried into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda around 11 a.m. Wednesday and removed around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The family of Rev. Billy Graham watches as the casket of Rev. Billy Graham is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

President Donald Trump and members of Congress honored Graham Wednesday during a ceremony on the arrival of Graham's casket at the U.S. Capitol.

"Billy Graham carried his message around the world, but his heart, like Franklin will tell you, was always in America," Trump said. The president said that Graham shared his message of faith with everyone who he met.

“We can only imagine the lives touched by Billy Graham,” Trump continued, describing him as “an ambassador for Christ, who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God’s grace.”

"Everywhere he went he gave the same beautiful message. " "God loves you - that was his message. God loves you," Trump said.

President Trump said his father was an admirer of Graham's and that the "legendary" American figure deserved to be recognized in the place "where the memory of the American people is enshrined."

The Rotunda entrances were draped with black fabric, and Graham's casket rested on a black-draped catafalque beneath the soaring ceiling and its painting, the "Apotheosis of Washington."

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association tweeted that Graham "spent so much time in Washington, counseling presidents and praying for the country."

His casket arrived at the Billy Graham Library around 1:40 p.m. Thursday ahead of Friday's services.

Over 13,000 people attended Rev. Billy Graham’s public visitation Monday and Tuesday in Charlotte.

Visitors began paying respects at 8 a.m. Monday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Graham's body was lying in repose at the Graham Family Homeplace through Tuesday.

The homestead was built on the family’s dairy farm in 1927 on Park Road and later moved to the grounds of the Billy Graham Library.

George Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrived just before 4 p.m. on Monday to pay tribute to Graham at the library bearing Graham’s name.

Former President Bill Clinton paid his respects to the late Billy Graham on Tuesday at Graham’s childhood home in Charlotte.

"While we all believe that it’s faith plus nothing, he wasn’t a faith plus nothing. He lived. He showed his faith by his works," Mr. Clinton said of Rev. Graham.

Once the service is complete, Reverend Graham will be buried beside his late wife, Ruth, whose grave is at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Library’s Prayer Garden.

Ruth Bell Graham passed away in 2007.

Inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary had a hand in laying "America's Pastor" to rest. At Rev. Graham's request, Angola inmates built his plywood casket back in 2006, WAFB reported. Rev. Graham's son said the casket was made by convicted murderers.

According to WAFB, the state penitentiary is home to a renowned prison ministry.

Angola inmates began building their own caskets about 18 years ago. Inmates before then were buried in cardboard boxes, which would often fell apart or caved in from the weight of the dirt, WAFB reported.

The inmates also constructed the casket of Rev. Graham's wife who died in 2007. A bible was placed in Graham's casket.

