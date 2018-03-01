Lancaster Co. middle school closed Friday after fire causes smoke damage

There will be no school Friday for students or staff at a middle school in Lancaster County after a fire at the school left smoke damage Thursday night.

According to the Lancaster County School District, there was a fire Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m. at Andrew Jackson Middle School.

There was little structural damage, but there was a lot of smoke.

The building will be cleaned extensively on Friday and over the weekend.

According to the school district, all other county schools will be open.

Andrew Jackson Middle sixth graders will still attend their field trip to Myrtle Beach on Friday, but should plan to meet at the high school instead of the middle school.

Six grade students attending the field trip should report to Andrew Jackson High School at 6:45 a.m. on Friday morning as planned.

The dance focus will still travel to Myrtle Beach and should be at Andrew Jackson High School at noon.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.