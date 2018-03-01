Billy Graham funeral

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

Tonight, Billy Graham Parkway will close at midnight between South Tryon and West Tyvola and will remain that way until well after the funeral for America’s Pastor ends tomorrow afternoon. WBTV will broadcast Billy Graham’s funeral live beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Remember, it’s going to be a busy Friday with the President and Vice President flying into town, along with the CIAA Tournament uptown and weather could be an issue.

Eric Thomas is calling for strong winds in his First Alert Forecast.

Former Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth now tells us he won’t try to become his son’s caretaker. Carruth originally told us he hoped to get back into the life of the boy who was born after Carruth had his mother ambushed, shot and killed. His change of heart may be a result of the backlash he heard others. Reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan says someone told Carruth he only wanted his son back to finish the job. Carruth gets out of jail in October.

A California man is now charged with raping or sexually assaulting at least seven women, while he posed as an Uber driver. If you use a ride sharing service, there are ways to protect yourself from fakes. We’ll share those methods on the late news.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!